Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

CIGI stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $65,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,951,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $20,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

