Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($2.80) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.04).

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

TSE APS opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$17.40.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

