Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.32. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

About Genasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genasys by 15,270.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genasys by 146,826.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

