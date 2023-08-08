Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.
Genasys Stock Performance
Shares of GNSS stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.32. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genasys
- Stock Average Calculator
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.