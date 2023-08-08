Colliers International Group Inc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $11.47 Per Share (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.47 for the year.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

About Colliers International Group

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

