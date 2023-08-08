FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Lifted by Northland Capmk

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

