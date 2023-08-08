Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Azenta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $71.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.