William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at $52,523,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 272.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

