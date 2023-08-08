William Blair Weighs in on MiX Telematics Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $158.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,300 shares of company stock worth $255,540. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

