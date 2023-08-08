Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $102.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.