William Blair Comments on WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for WNS in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. WNS has a 52-week low of $65.59 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

