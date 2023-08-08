Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.