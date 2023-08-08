Research Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

