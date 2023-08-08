FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

