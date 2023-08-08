National Bank Financial Weighs in on i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
TSE:IAU opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.87. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.11 and a 52 week high of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
