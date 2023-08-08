FY2024 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Lifted by KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

