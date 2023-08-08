FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Boosted by William Blair

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CRA International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

