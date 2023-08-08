Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for i-80 Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 255.93%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of IAUX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

