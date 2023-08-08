Brokers Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$58.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

