Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.27%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.