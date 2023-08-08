B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Anterix in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $30.47 on Monday. Anterix has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.45 million, a P/E ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.31. Anterix had a negative net margin of 239.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anterix by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.