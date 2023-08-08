Desjardins Weighs in on George Weston Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for George Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.22. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WN

George Weston Price Performance

TSE:WN opened at C$151.29 on Monday. George Weston has a one year low of C$138.77 and a one year high of C$183.92. The company has a market cap of C$21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.