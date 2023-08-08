Desjardins Weighs in on George Weston Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for George Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.22. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter.
TSE:WN opened at C$151.29 on Monday. George Weston has a one year low of C$138.77 and a one year high of C$183.92. The company has a market cap of C$21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
