Barrington Research Comments on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

