Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SNA opened at $273.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 732,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,079,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 23.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

