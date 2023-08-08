Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIZ opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.