Reviewing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for e.l.f. Beauty and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 8 0 2.67 Kenvue 0 6 4 0 2.40

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $115.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.52%. Kenvue has a consensus target price of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 14.87% 26.43% 18.27% Kenvue N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Kenvue’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $672.58 million 10.59 $61.53 million $1.77 73.97 Kenvue $14.95 billion 3.02 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Kenvue on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

