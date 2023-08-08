Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

