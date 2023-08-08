StockNews.com Downgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.5 %

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

BELFB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $638.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

