Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Insider Virgil Raynard Miller Sells 2,626 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aflac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 403,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.