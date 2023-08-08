StockNews.com Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.05.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $184.29 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $179.19 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.