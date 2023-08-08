StockNews.com Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BRKR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 38.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 154,326 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 141.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $774,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

