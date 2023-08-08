Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $40.74

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,714,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

