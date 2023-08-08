Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Critical Survey

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Mercantile Bank pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 30.16% 17.92% 1.61% Citizens & Northern 21.37% 10.34% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens & Northern 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Citizens & Northern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.73 $61.06 million $4.96 7.37 Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.76 $26.62 million $1.67 12.57

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Citizens & Northern on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

