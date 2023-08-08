Contrasting Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and Omega Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 27.19 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -5.40 Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 122.27 -$102.70 million ($2.22) -2.07

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Omega Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Exscientia currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Exscientia.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98% Omega Therapeutics -4,283.72% -97.34% -63.64%

Volatility & Risk

Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Exscientia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

