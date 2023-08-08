Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) vs. Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Financial Comparison

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snail and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.79 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Snail.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail N/A N/A N/A Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Snail and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snail and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 Konami 1 0 0 0 1.00

Snail currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 462.50%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Snail is more favorable than Konami.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konami beats Snail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

