Bioasis Technologies (BIOAF) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bioasis Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioasis Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 3.18, indicating that their average share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A -148.59% Bioasis Technologies Competitors -2.36% -2.70% -3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioasis Technologies Competitors 49 519 936 53 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioasis Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies have a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Bioasis Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioasis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies $30,000.00 -$2.36 million -0.26 Bioasis Technologies Competitors $54.98 billion $579.22 million -74.80

Bioasis Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioasis Technologies. Bioasis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioasis Technologies rivals beat Bioasis Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bioasis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.