Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Reservoir Media, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Reservoir Media in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of RSVR opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,595 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 609,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

