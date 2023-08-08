Research Analysts Set Expectations for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after buying an additional 849,146 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,098,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.