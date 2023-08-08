Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Increased by HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $976.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.