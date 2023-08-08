Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Champion Iron Stock Up 1.4 %

CIA stock opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.06.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$463.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.34 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

