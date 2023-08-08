Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

