Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.78 on Monday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

