William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $275.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

