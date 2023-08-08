Trican Well Service Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$983.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.36.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

