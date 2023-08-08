KeyCorp Comments on Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $134.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

