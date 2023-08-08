Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alector, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $7.36 on Monday. Alector has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $613.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.