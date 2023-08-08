Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $933,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

