Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

