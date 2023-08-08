Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Zacks Research

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,616,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,352,415.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 387,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,565. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.