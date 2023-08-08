FY2023 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Increased by Analyst

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the insurance provider will earn $86.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $84.60. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $78.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $23.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $22.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $20.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MKL stock opened at $1,498.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,507.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,376.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,344.56.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

