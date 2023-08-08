B. Riley Comments on Envela Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envela in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Shares of ELA opened at $5.43 on Monday. Envela has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envela by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

