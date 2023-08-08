B. Riley Comments on Envela Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envela in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Envela Price Performance
Shares of ELA opened at $5.43 on Monday. Envela has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Envela
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
Read More
